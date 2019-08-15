Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Edesa Biotech Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 2.27 and it happens to be 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s beta is 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, GlycoMimetics Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.33 consensus price target and a 271.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.