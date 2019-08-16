Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Contrasting side by side

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Galapagos NV 124 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edesa Biotech Inc. and Galapagos NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Edesa Biotech Inc. and Galapagos NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Galapagos NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus target price is $157, while its potential downside is -7.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 16.78%. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.