Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22

In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,440,162.27% -51.1% -48.4% Exelixis Inc. 1,485,352,255.45% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Exelixis Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 27.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.