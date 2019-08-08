Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.60 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Edesa Biotech Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.9, with potential upside of 211.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 50.4%. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.