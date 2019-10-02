Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Stock Declined While Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $626,030; Park Circle Co Has Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake as Share Price Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 53,445 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna Says Key Surprise Is Oil Demand (Video); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS EVEN U.S. SHALE CAN’T SOLVE IRAN EXPORT DISRUPTION; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as ldeal Employer in global financial space; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 40,460 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $23.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI) by 272,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delphi Ma has invested 1.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,880 shares stake. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 19,909 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns Inc owns 11,680 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Connable Office has 11,849 shares. Hilltop Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quantitative Invest Management Lc reported 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Llc holds 7.99% or 314,348 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,415 are held by Orca Invest Limited Company. Franklin Street Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,055 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.04% or 1,288 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 137,561 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 0% or 1,425 shares.