EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) EPS Estimated At $0.01; SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SafeCharge International Group had 3 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, June 7. Berenberg downgraded the shares of SCH in report on Friday, May 24 to “Hold” rating. See SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 390.00 New Target: GBX 436.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 436.00 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 380.00 Maintain

Analysts expect EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. EDAP’s profit would be $289,981 giving it 77.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, EDAP TMS S.A.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 2,706 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.60 million. The firm operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound , and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). It currently has negative earnings. The HIFU division develops, makes, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

More notable recent EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EDAP TMS Pre-Announces Strong 98% Growth in HIFU sales in the Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pluristem Therapeutics and EDAP TMS among healthcare gainers; Align Technology among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP), The Stock That Zoomed 117% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EDAP Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Gemphire Therapeutics, LendingTree – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More news for SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Billionaire Richard Bransonâ€™s Virgin Galactic to be first space tourism company to go public – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

It closed at GBX 451 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SafeCharge International Group Limited provides payments services, technologies, and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses in Europe and internationally. The company has market cap of 689.54 million GBP. It offers payments solutions, including Cashier, an online checkout solution; mCashier, a mobile checkout solution; POS, a point-of-sale checkout product; card acquiring and issuing services; fraud prevention platform, a real-time risk-mitigation solution; and transaction management solution, a transaction processing hub that routes transactions throughout the payment process encompassing various channels of payments from online, mobile, and POS. It has a 27.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dashboard, which offers insights for the checkout and payments process; and data analytics that enables merchants to make decisions that affect their conversion optimization, as well as customizable business intelligence reports, which are available specific to its merchantÂ’s requirements to gain insights into information critical to their business.