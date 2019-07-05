EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Contrasting side by side

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 10 1.02 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EDAP TMS S.A. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EDAP TMS S.A. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -1.4% 0% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EDAP TMS S.A. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Nuvectra Corporation is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Nuvectra Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EDAP TMS S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given EDAP TMS S.A. and Nuvectra Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Nuvectra Corporation is $18, which is potential 520.69% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EDAP TMS S.A. and Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 81.6% respectively. About 6% of EDAP TMS S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EDAP TMS S.A. 3.41% -13.5% 61.92% 88.8% 88.8% 145.95% Nuvectra Corporation -14.17% -52.3% -62.46% -72.31% -69.86% -68.85%

For the past year EDAP TMS S.A. has 145.95% stronger performance while Nuvectra Corporation has -68.85% weaker performance.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.