EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 23 6.53 N/A 0.60 39.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Risk and Volatility

EDAP TMS S.A. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. IRadimed Corporation’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.2% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares and 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares. 6% are EDAP TMS S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year EDAP TMS S.A. has 74.05% stronger performance while IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors IRadimed Corporation beats EDAP TMS S.A.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.