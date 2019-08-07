EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 45 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 42 sold and reduced stock positions in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now have: 18.83 million shares, down from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Suburban Propane Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, down 48.15% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.62% negative EPS growth.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The Company’s Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It has a 17.39 P/E ratio. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 243,844 shares traded or 59.22% up from the average. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) has risen 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH); 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders

More notable recent Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Tellurian vs. Suburban Propane Partners – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Suburban Propane Partners, LP to Hold Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Suburban Propane Partners, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suburban Propane Partners declares $0.60 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for 2.99 million shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 89,775 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.23% invested in the company for 22,765 shares. The Maryland-based Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 200,350 shares.