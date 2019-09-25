Ecor1 Capital Upped Its Holding in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by $11.09 Million as Valuation Rose; As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Raised by $2.02 Million Its Holding

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 277,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.64M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 114,740 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 2.25 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Natl Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 6,034 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Company owns 35,894 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 767,842 shares. Sei Invs has 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Carret Asset Limited Com reported 57,763 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 733,427 shares. Camarda Ltd Llc reported 2.93% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 118,220 shares. Commercial Bank accumulated 11,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Strategy Asset Managers holds 0.5% or 38,214 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca holds 0.75% or 21.93M shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 402,289 shares to 597,711 shares, valued at $61.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Ord by 273,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,293 shares, and cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,105 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 428,120 shares. 44,733 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 74,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,526 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,519 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 67,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 230,474 shares. Northern Trust has 611,797 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 499,344 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 184 shares. Gsa Capital Llp has 0.08% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 18,415 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $813,994 activity.