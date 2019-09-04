Ecor1 Capital Trimmed Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $68.69 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Market Value Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $1.01 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 401,324 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 13,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.81M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 613,057 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/05/2018 – RBC’s Cassidy Sees Increased Loan Growth for Banks (Video); 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC chief remains hopeful of good NAFTA outcome; 09/03/2018 – ESURE GROUP PLC ESUR.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 275P FROM 250P; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia considers restricting Booking.com’s operations – RBC; 11/05/2018 – MIKHAIL DVORKOVICH TO BECOME VTB’S VICE PRESIDENT: RBC; 08/05/2018 – AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13.50 FROM C$12.50; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA QTRLY PERSONAL & COMMERCIAL BANKING NET INCOME OF $1,459 MLN INCREASED $99 MLN OR 7% FROM LAST YEAR

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $73.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli And Advisers stated it has 3.96% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Citigroup holds 221,414 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited reported 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Longfellow Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 7,500 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 120 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 2,912 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Credit Suisse Ag has 97,419 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 9,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 46,800 shares. 385,007 were accumulated by Carlson Lp. Partner Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.51% or 3,874 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,529 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 43,800 shares stake. Northern Trust reported 404,958 shares stake.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

