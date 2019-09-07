Ecor1 Capital Trimmed Its Prothena Plc (PRTA) Position as Share Price Declined; As Unilever N V (UN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $326,192

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 237,504 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – REVISED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 21/03/2018 – Prothena Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get Potential License Payments and Milestones, Plus Additional Royalties on Net Sales From Licensed Programs; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss/Shr $1.26; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Have to give $PRTA CEO credit for calling it straight on NEOD001. It’s muerto. I got a preview of today’s decision

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.01B market cap company. It closed at $62.69 lastly. It is down 0.68% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares to 646,228 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.54 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.7 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw Co Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 518,801 shares. Whittier Com holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 485,034 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 51,840 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) or 12 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 54,881 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 41,600 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.33 million shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth stated it has 10,426 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 20,000 shares. Citigroup has 38,830 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 27,320 shares.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

