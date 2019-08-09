Ecor1 Capital Stake in Prothena Plc (PRTA) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 12,175 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION AND TRANSITION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: PROTHENA CORP. REORGANIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Prothena to Present a Broad Range of Scientific and Health Outcomes Data at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Cer

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 5,772 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 1.66M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital holds 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) or 12 shares. Invesco reported 62,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 41,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 10,600 were reported by Ellington Management Gp. Tang Capital Management Limited Liability reported 323,823 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 29,534 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 45 were reported by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Boothbay Fund Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Renaissance Tech holds 12,800 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 43,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kerrisdale Advisers Lc has 0.14% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $73.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chiasma Inc by 2.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

