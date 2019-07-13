Ecor1 Capital Stake in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Has Trimmed by $23.77 Million; As Cdw (CDW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 133,362 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 564,147 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares to 478,574 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.74M for 20.04 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment owns 6,800 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 90,099 shares. National Pension accumulated 209,207 shares. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.44% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Asset Mngmt One Company has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 118,690 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 474 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.75% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Corp owns 794 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Com, a New York-based fund reported 11,633 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 7 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,474 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invs reported 33,445 shares stake. Bb&T accumulated 0.22% or 127,435 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares to 108,521 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $7.42 million activity. Shares for $1.38 million were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Richards Thomas E sold $1.50M. The insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800. The insider ALESIO STEVEN W sold 20,013 shares worth $1.79 million.