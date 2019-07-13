Ecor1 Capital Raised Position in Xencor (XNCR) as Market Valuation Declined; Ativo Capital Management Position In Icon Plc (ICLR) Was Boosted

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 343,702 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 101,965 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICON Launches New Patient Engagement Platform to Support Improved Patient Experience and Enrollment in Clinical Trials – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Icon PLC’s (ICLR) CEO Steven Cutler on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2018. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ICON (ICLR) acquired majority shareholding in MeDiNova Research – StreetInsider.com” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICON and DIA Driving Insights to Action with DIA Live 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 4,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,595 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 101,700 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.