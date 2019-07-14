Ecor1 Capital Position in Prothena Plc (PRTA) Cut by $1.34 Million as Stock Price Declined; Channing Capital Management Maintains Holding in Torchmark (TMK)

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 102.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 5,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 439,061 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 130,513 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Cer; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA EST ’18 NET CASH BURN DRIVEN BY NET LOSS OF $170M-185M; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: 2b PRONTO Study Didn’t Meet Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS DEVELOPING A REORGANIZATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67M shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $67.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Prothena Corporation plc and Encourages Investors who Purchased Shares in the March 2017 Secondary Offering to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Flies, Catalyst Plummets, GW Pharma On Track To File For Expanded Use Of Epidiolex – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.56 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) owns 4,626 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 43,436 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 745 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 62,327 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited invested in 0% or 7,846 shares. Qs Invsts Limited holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Moreover, Group Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 5,727 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 1 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 52,168 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Camarda Financial Ltd invested in 0% or 12 shares. American Incorporated holds 25,621 shares. Axa owns 27,460 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 2,194 shares. Cibc Corp has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Artisan Ptnrs Lp holds 0.26% or 1.60 million shares. First Republic Invest Management invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Leavell Inv reported 178,967 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company reported 15,000 shares stake. 396,865 were reported by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. 181 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Twin Mgmt reported 10,924 shares. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) reported 24,141 shares stake. Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd accumulated 72,009 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Qs Lc holds 1,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 1,738 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.