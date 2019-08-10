Ecor1 Capital Lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holding by $12.79 Million; Market Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Increased Holding

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49M, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 4.03 million shares traded or 149.79% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Completed in 1H 2019; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 8,452 shares in its portfolio. 204,923 are held by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Westfield Capital Management LP owns 0.19% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 1.88M shares. Voya Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 605,097 are held by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Citigroup owns 7,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridger Mngmt Limited reported 4.48% stake. Amer Century Cos accumulated 201,827 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 187,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 11,603 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 0.56% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 50,168 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Linden LP stated it has 71,674 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 400,000 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1.32% stake. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sage owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 450 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Of Vermont owns 17,367 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Greenhaven Assocs Incorporated accumulated 12.16 million shares or 13.44% of the stock. World Asset Management stated it has 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 71,075 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 457,473 shares. 112,178 were reported by Markston International Lc. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.48% or 4.00 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,873 shares to 104,067 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).