Ecor1 Capital Increases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX); Martingale Asset Management LP Stake in J2 Global (JCOM) Lifted by $1.05 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 97,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 174,766 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.65. About 360,608 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 984,114 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $59.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 241,300 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, Glenmede Communication Na has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 44,776 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company owns 371,703 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 1,168 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 17,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,590 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Proshare Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 14,312 shares. Artal Grp Sa reported 0.52% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sei invested in 0.01% or 20,564 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1,309 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $195.76 million activity. 425,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $29.33 million were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC. 248,781 shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC, worth $18.64M on Monday, March 18. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by Johnson Craig A on Tuesday, January 29.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,385 shares to 133,650 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,095 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp (New).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank owns 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 89,831 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.1% or 110,038 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 90,496 shares. Pembroke Management, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 28,389 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 93,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has 238,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,438 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 637,123 shares. Blackrock reported 5.57M shares. 121,460 were reported by American Grp Incorporated. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 20,873 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 175,039 shares.