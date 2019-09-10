Ecor1 Capital Increased Xencor (XNCR) Holding by $33.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Patten & Patten Has Cut Its Holding in Keycorp (KEY) as Valuation Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 92,339 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 35,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 555,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, down from 591,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 4.99 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $475.84M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “A Tesla owner implanted her car’s key into her arm so that she can start her Model 3 with her body – Business Insider” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,766 shares to 294,747 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Valicenti Advisory Svcs has invested 1.39% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd has 0.92% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fjarde Ap owns 302,340 shares. The Connecticut-based Axiom Int Ltd Liability Corp De has invested 0.38% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sumitomo Life holds 0.12% or 58,898 shares. Landscape Capital Management Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,113 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 36,998 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3,882 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 6.86 million shares. Atria Invests Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). State Street has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 49.06M shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 109,781 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1.11M shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc (Call) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,800 shares, and cut its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.