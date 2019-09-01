Ecor1 Capital Increased Its Stake in Xencor (XNCR) by $33.18 Million; Rmb Capital Management Cut Its Holding in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $6.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 244,977 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 429,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 134 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 429,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.83 lastly. It is down 8.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $128.49 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc by 18,247 shares to 947,284 shares, valued at $20.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guaranty Bancshares Inc Tex (GNTY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

