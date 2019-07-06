Ecor1 Capital Holds Holding in Xencor (XNCR); Adi Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Market Value Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 660,753 shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 984,114 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $59.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Management Limited Com invested in 511,328 shares or 2.06% of the stock. holds 29,795 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bvf Il owns 904 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company reported 46,263 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 443 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 209,324 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 505,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 422,325 shares. Artal Group accumulated 0.63% or 500,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1,404 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8.44 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swiss State Bank invested in 2.55 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd has 2.44 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 203,382 were accumulated by Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Johnson Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 41,421 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Llc holds 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 25,731 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 1.12% stake. Coldstream Management reported 3,432 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 3,507 shares. Ally Fincl Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.1% or 13,717 shares in its portfolio. 838 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management. Da Davidson & has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). De Burlo Gp has 4.27% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 133,600 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.