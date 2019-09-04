Ecor1 Capital Has Trimmed Its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Position by $12.79 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $499,473

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49M, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 1.94 million shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 01/05/2018 – IRWD SEES 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COS. POST SEPARATION; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 109,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 113,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 204,923 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Proshare Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 67,830 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested in 15,000 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Amer Century has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 388,435 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,312 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 52,752 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 533 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management reported 36,519 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested in 850,374 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 7,517 shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07M shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $63.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Chiasma Inc.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ironwood Announces Effectiveness of Cyclerion Form 10 Registration Statement – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.41 million for 23.33 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : NEE^R, GSX, GE, IXUS, VALE, MSFT, CDE, CMCSA, BAC, INTC, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares to 264,230 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mgmt stated it has 665,010 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hartwell J M Partnership has 8.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 406,709 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Company holds 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 77,897 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 3.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 4,677 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foster Motley Inc reported 157,518 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Company has 100,478 shares for 5.76% of their portfolio. Condor Cap Mngmt invested in 0.97% or 50,443 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 9.41 million shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 263,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 437,638 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 66,054 shares. Md Sass Serv has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,359 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 174,995 shares.