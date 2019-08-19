Ecor1 Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Stock Price Declined; As Freeport (FCX) Share Value Declined, Masters Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $12.00 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49M, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 467,267 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 01/05/2018 – IRWD SEES 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COS. POST SEPARATION

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 11.53 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 36,095 shares to 463,905 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC) by 300,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp (Call).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 5,338 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 459,000 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,201 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 25,000 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 1,170 shares. National Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 11,157 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Argyle Cap Mgmt invested 0.17% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 182,438 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

