Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered Prothena Plc (PRTA) Position by $1.34 Million; American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Shareholder Citigroup Lowered Its Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 129,185 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION AND TRANSITION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 16/05/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Prothena; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA REVISING FY ’18 FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss/Shr $1.26; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 772,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 285,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 1.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) by 878,200 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $64.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 239,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 52,800 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4.04M shares. Cls Lc has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Farmers And Merchants Inc has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ally owns 95,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,837 shares. Yorktown Management Research Communication has 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 229,228 shares. Pinnacle reported 5,326 shares stake. City Hldg holds 0.01% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Arrow owns 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,359 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 8,217 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 338,589 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 1.24% or 16.85 million shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 100 shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67 million shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $67.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chiasma Inc by 2.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prothena Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Prothena Reports Results from the Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study of NEOD001 (birtamimab) in AL Amyloidosis – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.