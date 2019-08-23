Ecor1 Capital Has Lifted Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position by $25.76 Million as Share Price Rose; Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by $1.91 Million as Market Value Rose

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $198.16. About 684,737 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 119,672 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 111,700 shares to 726,519 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,471 shares, and cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Triggering The Rise In Mirati Shares? – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $144.58 million activity. Shares for $29.33 million were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Friday, March 1. $18.98 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Braslyn Ltd..

