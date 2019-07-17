Ecor1 Capital Has Increased Its Xencor (XNCR) Position by $33.18 Million; Stock Value Declined; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Holder First National Trust Co Decreased Its Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 328,586 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,127 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, down from 47,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 3.53M shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1.11M shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906,614 shares, and cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 95,160 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 189,783 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc reported 457,432 shares. Principal Fin has 8,484 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 5,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 42,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 225,985 are owned by Cannell Peter B Co Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 297,655 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 121,703 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 13,994 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 26,400 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 7,331 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock or 16,065 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20B for 21.63 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,947 shares to 64,022 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).