Ecor1 Capital Has Decreased Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $68.69 Million as Stock Declined; Bce (BCE) Share Value Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.92. About 127,217 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 30,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 720,466 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98M, down from 750,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 677,910 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $63.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).