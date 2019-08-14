Ecor1 Capital Has Decreased Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding by $23.77 Million; Share Price Declined; Main Street Research Increased Its Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) Stake

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 228,999 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 244,971 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 236,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 833,805 shares traded or 25.67% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares to 646,228 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

