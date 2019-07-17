Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Position in Prothena Plc (PRTA) as Stock Price Declined; Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $469,765 as Valuation Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,509 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, up from 42,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $276.62. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.89M market cap company. It closed at $9.68 lastly. It is down 42.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysis; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA fails NEOD001 trial, shares -60%. Our original report at; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 63 POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – INITIATED A REORGANIZATION TO ALIGN ITS RESOURCES ON ADVANCING ITS BROAD NEUROSCIENCE PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Expects Its 2018 Net Cash Burn From Operating and Investing Activities to Be $40M-$50M; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 52,168 shares. Pnc Finance invested in 324 shares or 0% of the stock. Group One Trading LP holds 0% or 5,727 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.20 million shares. North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability invested in 16,988 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs reported 1.45 million shares. Bluemountain Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Ecor1 Cap Ltd Llc has 0.81% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 726,519 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Citigroup holds 38,830 shares. 72,600 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. The New York-based Orbimed Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 407,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tang Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 323,823 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.56 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

