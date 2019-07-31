Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Stock Declined; First Republic Bk (FRC) Shareholder Garrison Bradford & Associates Raised Its Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 1.09 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49 million, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 1.25M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – #2 Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares to 45,520 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,037 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $63.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 195,482 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 242,800 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 159,600 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 204,923 are held by Rafferty Asset Limited Co. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Paloma Prns stated it has 63,835 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 19,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Art Advsr Ltd Company holds 119,971 shares. Grp owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 89,710 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp owns 128,940 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 5,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 47,017 shares.