Ecopetrol S A (EC) Stock Declined While Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Its Position by $10.67 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $12.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1886.38. About 1.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 508,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, down from 7.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.06 lastly. It is down 19.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL’S BARRANCABERMEJA REFINERY EXPECTED TO RESTART IN 7-10 DAYS AFTER MAINTENANCE WORK ENDS -CEO; 05/04/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks 3 gasoline cargoes for May; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON CRUDE TRADING IN 2018 TO DIVERSIFY ITS EXPORT CUSTOMERS, AND LOOK ESPECIALLY TO ASIA -CEO; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL WANTS RESERVE LIFE ABOVE 8 YRS IN MID- TO LONG-TERM; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol: Spill of Mud, Oil and Gas That Occurred March 12-15 Is Under Control; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL HAS REDUCED FOREIGN CRUDE IMPORTS TO 30 PCT OF CARTAGENA REFINERY’S INPUT VS 55-60 PCT A YEAR AGO -CEO

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,182 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.91% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 88,342 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

