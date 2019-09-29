Ecopetrol S A (EC) Stock Declined While Renaissance Technologies Decreased by $1.56 Million Its Position; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.76 Million as Market Value Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 86,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The hedge fund held 6.71M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.72 million, down from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 255,966 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol: Spill of Mud, Oil and Gas That Occurred March 12-15 Is Under Control; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q NET INCOME COP2.62T; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 09/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SA ECO.CN – LIQUIDATION OF ECOPETROL GLOBAL CAPITAL WAS COMPLETED; 02/04/2018 – Colombia’s attorney general to investigate Ecopetrol oil spill; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – ESTIMATES QUANTITY OF OIL THAT FLOWED INTO WATER SOURCES AT 550 BARRELS, MIXED WITH MUD AND RAINWATER

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 588,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 475,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

