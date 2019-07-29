Ecopetrol S A (EC) Shareholder Millennium Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Fortinet (FTNT) Valuation Declined, Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 87.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 417,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,458 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 475,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 379,872 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 19.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 24/04/2018 – CARDENAS: ECOPETROL TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS BY 88% Y/Y IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL WANTS RESERVE LIFE ABOVE 8 YRS IN MID- TO LONG-TERM; 09/04/2018 – ECOPETROL S.A. LIQUIDATION OF ONE OF UNITS; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – ESTIMATES QUANTITY OF OIL THAT FLOWED INTO WATER SOURCES AT 550 BARRELS, MIXED WITH MUD AND RAINWATER; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after completing budget cut -CEO; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEES OIL OUTPUT AT 715K-725K B/D IN 2018: CEO; 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23 million for 68.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,604 shares to 26,387 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Fortinet (FTNT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves 0.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check Point Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet Enters Oversold Territory (FTNT) – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fortinet (FTNT) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.91% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Last Call for Facebook – Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Moly Receives Water Permits for Mt. Hope Project; Provides Notice to AMER on Tranche 3 Private Placement – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecopetrol S.A. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colombia’s Cano Limon crude oil pipeline hit for 77th time this year – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish On Oil? Bet On Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

