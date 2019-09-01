Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Comparing side by side

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 1.77 10.14 YPF Sociedad Anonima 15 0.00 N/A 1.70 9.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. YPF Sociedad Anonima has lower revenue and earnings than Ecopetrol S.A. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ecopetrol S.A. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ecopetrol S.A. and YPF Sociedad Anonima.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% YPF Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 7.1% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ecopetrol S.A. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, YPF Sociedad Anonima is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ecopetrol S.A. Its rival YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ecopetrol S.A. and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 YPF Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00

Ecopetrol S.A.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 26.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ecopetrol S.A. and YPF Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 27.1% respectively. 1% are Ecopetrol S.A.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 99.5% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91% YPF Sociedad Anonima -2.49% -11.08% 22.4% 3.46% -0.06% 22.85%

For the past year Ecopetrol S.A. has weaker performance than YPF Sociedad Anonima

Summary

Ecopetrol S.A. beats YPF Sociedad Anonima on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in approximately 110 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 592 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,924 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,547 YPF-branded service stations; 23 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 110 production concessions; and 32 crude oil treatment plants and 9 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Additionally, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,622 megawatts; provides telecommunications services; and engages in the production, industrialization, processing, marketing, preparation, transportation, and storage of grains and its derivatives. It also sells diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, agrochemicals, and ensiling bags, as well as other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.