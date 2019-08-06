Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas company, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ecopetrol S.A. has 3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 20.34% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ecopetrol S.A. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 32.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ecopetrol S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.31% 9.16% 4.22%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ecopetrol S.A. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol S.A. N/A 19 10.14 Industry Average 9.63B 131.64B 11.61

Ecopetrol S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ecopetrol S.A. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 3.75 2.38

With average price target of $20, Ecopetrol S.A. has a potential upside of 21.36%. The potential upside of the competitors is 222.59%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Ecopetrol S.A. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ecopetrol S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91% Industry Average 1.53% 217.01% 9.06% 5.08% 0.00% 10.60%

For the past year Ecopetrol S.A. has stronger performance than Ecopetrol S.A.’s peers.

Liquidity

Ecopetrol S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Ecopetrol S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 0.82 Quick Ratio. Ecopetrol S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ecopetrol S.A.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol S.A. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ecopetrol S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 1.08 which is 8.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ecopetrol S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ecopetrol S.A.’s peers beat Ecopetrol S.A. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.