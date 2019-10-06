Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ecopetrol S.A. has 3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 20.34% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.08% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ecopetrol S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol S.A. 1,403,237,410.07% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.31% 9.16% 4.22%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ecopetrol S.A. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol S.A. 234.06M 17 10.14 Industry Average 9.63B 131.64B 11.61

Ecopetrol S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ecopetrol S.A. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 1.80 2.61

$20.5 is the average price target of Ecopetrol S.A., with a potential upside of 20.45%. As a group, Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 509.49%. Given Ecopetrol S.A.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol S.A. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ecopetrol S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91% Industry Average 1.53% 217.01% 9.06% 5.08% 0.00% 10.60%

For the past year Ecopetrol S.A. has stronger performance than Ecopetrol S.A.’s peers.

Liquidity

Ecopetrol S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Ecopetrol S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 0.82 Quick Ratio. Ecopetrol S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ecopetrol S.A.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Ecopetrol S.A. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. In other hand, Ecopetrol S.A.’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 8.43% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ecopetrol S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ecopetrol S.A.’s peers beat Ecopetrol S.A. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.