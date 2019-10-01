Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) and Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) and Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol S.A. 17 -1.21 234.04M 1.77 10.14 Encana Corporation 5 0.37 1.34B 0.76 5.98

Table 1 highlights Ecopetrol S.A. and Encana Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Encana Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Ecopetrol S.A. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Ecopetrol S.A.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Encana Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ecopetrol S.A. and Encana Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol S.A. 1,410,729,355.03% 0% 0% Encana Corporation 29,297,942,584.78% 8.7% 4%

Volatility and Risk

Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Encana Corporation on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Encana Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Ecopetrol S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Encana Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ecopetrol S.A. and Encana Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Encana Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Ecopetrol S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.82% and an $20.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Encana Corporation is $7.1, which is potential 57.25% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Encana Corporation is looking more favorable than Ecopetrol S.A., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ecopetrol S.A. and Encana Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 67.2%. 1% are Ecopetrol S.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.41% of Encana Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91% Encana Corporation -1.72% -11.09% -31.69% -34.71% -66.12% -20.93%

For the past year Ecopetrol S.A. has 12.91% stronger performance while Encana Corporation has -20.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Ecopetrol S.A. beats Encana Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi. The company primarily markets its products to refiners, local distribution companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. Encana Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.