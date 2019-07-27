Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Share Price Declined While Minerva Advisors Has Increased by $665,180 Its Holding; Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $964,824

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 34,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,461 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 91,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Ru-Veals” Guest Judges for Highly Anticipated Season 10 Premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1,083 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 18,543 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 3,321 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Mill Road Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 463,072 shares or 6.66% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). North Star Inv invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Capital owns 115,768 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc has invested 3.1% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard Grp reported 77,257 shares stake. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 8,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 9,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 29,972 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Manufacturing Growth is Up or Down – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enterprise Engineering, Inc. Expands Open Banking Services with Competitive Readiness Assessment – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. Extends Filing Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. (EEI) CEO Gerard Gallagher on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2018.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/26 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.98M for 7.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.