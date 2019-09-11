Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $665,180 as Stock Price Declined; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,090 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 2.73M shares traded or 43.45% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 5,307 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 29,972 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors holds 3.1% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 286,600 shares. Mill Road Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 463,072 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Minerva Limited Liability Com holds 149,685 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3,321 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,543 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Tech holds 0% or 128,517 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 143,590 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. North Star Invest reported 12,675 shares. Vanguard Group holds 77,257 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 9,198 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 700 shares. Capital Intll Sarl stated it has 6,300 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt accumulated 68,872 shares. Kistler has 6,094 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,898 shares. Citigroup invested in 431,137 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.73% or 113,527 shares. Noesis Mangement holds 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1,855 shares. Roosevelt Inv owns 2,057 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr accumulated 34,585 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Credit Agricole S A reported 2,130 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny accumulated 50,216 shares.

