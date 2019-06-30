Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Boosted Position; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose While Global Thematic Partners Has Boosted Position by $16.43 Million

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 2,187 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.24M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,257 were reported by Vanguard Inc. Needham Invest Llc owns 0.11% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 29,972 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 9,257 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 143,590 shares. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 18,543 shares. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6.66% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 463,072 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Lc accumulated 128,517 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund Advisors holds 286,600 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $123.99 million activity. $7.04M worth of stock was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. $7.14M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Demsey John on Wednesday, January 2. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96M on Thursday, February 7. $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 600 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust Communication. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Incorporated Limited holds 0% or 85 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 0.24% or 9,460 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 35,912 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management accumulated 0.17% or 2,860 shares. Argent reported 8,753 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 64,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sit Assoc Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,299 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.19M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hills Commercial Bank Communication has 7,370 shares. 196 were reported by Bollard Gru Limited Liability. Epoch Invest Prns, New York-based fund reported 40,155 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 688,917 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $68.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 110,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,327 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).