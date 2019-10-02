Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Increased Its Holding by $450,680 as Stock Price Declined; Icon Advisers Maintains Stake in Avery Dennison (AVY)

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 45,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 194,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 149,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 6,996 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) by 397.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 34,800 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 150,532 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold EEI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 0.49% more from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 126,517 shares. Blackrock invested in 9,019 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 77,257 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 8,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 3,211 shares. 287,330 are owned by Harbert Fund Advsrs. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 8,807 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 10,210 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Minerva Lc has 1.15% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 194,753 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Needham Investment Management Limited Liability holds 29,972 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 432 shares. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 463,072 shares or 6.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,300 shares to 270,758 shares, valued at $15.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore by 45,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,700 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,700 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman Co. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 12,130 shares. 775,566 are owned by Westfield Cap Management Co Ltd Partnership. Kames Cap Public Limited owns 404,381 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Ca owns 4,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 2,230 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.22% or 149,431 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank & Tru stated it has 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Sumitomo Life Co holds 0.17% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 12,147 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc owns 388,191 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 1,977 shares. Serv Corp owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 8,362 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 381 shares.

