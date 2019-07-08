Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Holding Has Upped by Minerva Advisors Llc; Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Visa (V) Stake

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $176.21. About 1.30M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 300 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Retail Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 19,877 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Management has invested 0.86% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.08% or 41,401 shares in its portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ci Invests Incorporated invested in 1.36% or 1.55M shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Susquehanna Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massachusetts Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29.28M shares. Global Endowment LP reported 68,330 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Homrich And Berg reported 15,967 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Stralem Company accumulated 47,955 shares or 3.43% of the stock.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,331 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 9,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 29,972 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 149,685 are owned by Minerva Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 9,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 115,768 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 11,286 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs Inc accumulated 3.1% or 286,600 shares. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 463,072 shares. 18,543 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co.