Ecology & Environment Inc. (EEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

This is a contrast between Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Waste Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecology & Environment Inc. 11 0.76 N/A -0.32 0.00 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 4 0.89 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ecology & Environment Inc. and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ecology & Environment Inc. and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecology & Environment Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.3% Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.3 beta means Ecology & Environment Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ecology & Environment Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Ecology & Environment Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Ecology & Environment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ecology & Environment Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 5.5% are Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecology & Environment Inc. -4.56% -4.59% -4.15% -11.53% -22.96% -8.29% Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 12.69% -5.57% -12.24% 3.04% -15.23% 58.72%

For the past year Ecology & Environment Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance while Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. has 58.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Ecology & Environment Inc. beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and comprehensive planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. It is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; and technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services. It also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. In addition, this segment owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company serves research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.