Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Raised Holding; Crossvault Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $840,060

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1,083 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyons Wealth Lc owns 6,104 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Com reported 16.55M shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd owns 3.89 million shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Llc owns 33,179 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested in 153,157 shares. Flow Traders Us Lc has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Limited Liability accumulated 3.36% or 152,876 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 56,730 shares. Utd Fire Group Incorporated owns 15,000 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. 34,261 were reported by Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.82 million shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Ipswich Inv Management Company Inc invested in 103,858 shares. First Western Mngmt holds 5.59% or 3,334 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2.1% or 4.84 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc stated it has 286,600 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Mill Road Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 6.66% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock stated it has 9,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Corp reported 12,675 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 1 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3,321 shares stake. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 149,685 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 8,480 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 143,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 11,286 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 9,198 shares. Acadian Asset Lc owns 18,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 128,517 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 115,768 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.