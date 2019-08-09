Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Valuation Declined While Minerva Advisors Boosted by $665,180 Its Position; Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by $1.38 Million

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 2,612 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 3.58 million shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 TSX Index Giants to Start Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Invest Like Warren Buffett Using His Value Principles – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,993 shares to 37,146 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,963 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 143,590 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,972 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 9,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 128,517 shares. North Star Investment holds 12,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 9,198 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 77,257 were reported by Vanguard Grp. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 18,543 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 149,685 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Morgan Stanley reported 11,286 shares. Harbert Fund reported 286,600 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings.