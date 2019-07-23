Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Boosted Stake by $665,180 as Valuation Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Srs Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $151.19 Million

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 2,813 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 116.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 910,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.14 million, up from 781,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 13.59M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Pursuing Forensic Audits to Investigate Cambridge Analytica Claims; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY IN U.S. SENATE HEARING; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…; 11/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is exploring creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate payments among its users, but the; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Defends the Messenger Kids App

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4.

