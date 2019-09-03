Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)

Since Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. 188 3.95 N/A 5.34 37.80 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -6.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ecolab Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ecolab Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ecolab Inc. and Urban Tea Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ecolab Inc. is $202.57, with potential downside of -0.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Ecolab Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.71% of Urban Tea Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Ecolab Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Urban Tea Inc. has 22.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year Ecolab Inc. had bullish trend while Urban Tea Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ecolab Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Urban Tea Inc.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.