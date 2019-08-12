Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab Inc. 182 4.01 N/A 5.34 37.80 Delta Technology Holdings Limit 10,220 0.00 N/A -7.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ecolab Inc. and Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ecolab Inc. and Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3% Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ecolab Inc. and Delta Technology Holdings Limit can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab Inc. 0 9 4 2.31 Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ecolab Inc. is $186.46, with potential downside of -9.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ecolab Inc. and Delta Technology Holdings Limit are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 1.08% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ecolab Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.8% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91% Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ecolab Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Delta Technology Holdings Limit.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.