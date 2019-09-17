Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Reaches $195.77 After 5.00% Up Move; Mosaic Co (MOS)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.91% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $195.77. About 330,972 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $56.33B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $205.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ECL worth $2.82 billion more.

Mosaic Co (MOS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 175 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 202 decreased and sold stock positions in Mosaic Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 273.40 million shares, down from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mosaic Co in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 141 Increased: 122 New Position: 53.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.3% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mar Vista Invest Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 776,236 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 8,150 are held by Lipe & Dalton. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,420 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,298 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha stated it has 6,266 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,957 shares. Bath Savings Trust invested 3.83% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 41,001 are held by Middleton And Ma. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Decatur Capital Management Incorporated invested in 1.37% or 36,856 shares. Moreover, Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,535 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 277,849 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.45 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.47% above currents $195.77 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20800 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.33 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 38.23 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 33.54 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62 million for 17.88 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 2.58M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Colrain Capital Llc holds 6.21% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company for 220,775 shares. Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 825,378 shares or 4.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rr Partners Lp has 4.09% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The California-based Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has invested 3.83% in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 625,620 shares.