Ecolab Inc. (ECL) EPS Estimated At $1.41; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Trimmed By $1.40 Million Its United Finl Banc (UBNK) Position

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $1.41 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 11.02% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. ECL’s profit would be $406.42 million giving it 35.01 P/E if the $1.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Ecolab Inc.’s analysts see 36.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.73% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $197.44. About 5.93M shares traded or 410.62% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased United Finl Banc (UBNK) stake by 26.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as United Finl Banc (UBNK)’s stock declined 13.24%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 278,985 shares with $4.00M value, down from 378,985 last quarter. United Finl Banc now has $716.36M valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 149,277 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNITED BANK WILL ASSUME APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN OF BRANCH DEPOSITS IN TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp Assets Totaled $7.07 B at March 31

More notable recent United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Financial (UBNK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About M/I Homes Inc (MHO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 16.13% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.31 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.13M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.04% EPS growth.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased Bridgepoint Educ (NYSE:BPI) stake by 60,000 shares to 432,481 valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 260,000 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 39.1 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, March 11. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $170 target. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 19. Argus Research maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David on Wednesday, March 6.